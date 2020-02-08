Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

