Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $96.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

MRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

