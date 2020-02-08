Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

