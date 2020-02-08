Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $543.46

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.46 and traded as low as $535.00. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $538.00, with a volume of 113,150 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 543.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 502.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.28 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.08%.

In other news, insider Colin Clark acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

