Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 293,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,523. The company has a market capitalization of $709.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

