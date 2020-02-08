MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // Comments off

TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 51,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.