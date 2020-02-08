MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 51,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.