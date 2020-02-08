Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,400 shares of Medley Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $11,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,707 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $37,184.70.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 14,900 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $32,482.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 15,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $32,832.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 25,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,718.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

NYSE MCC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Medley Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

