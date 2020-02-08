MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.02277665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.29 or 0.04524435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00785386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00820307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00118535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009474 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00714936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

