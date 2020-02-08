Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 925,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,233. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

