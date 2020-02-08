Medalist Diversified REIT Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has a payout ratio of -185.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc

