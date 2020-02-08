Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

DIS opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

