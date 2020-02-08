Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Mdu Resources Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.85 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

