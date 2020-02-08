McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $168.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.40.

MCK traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $156.32. 1,792,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,476. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $161.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

