McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $99.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGRC. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,288,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.