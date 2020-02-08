MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE MXL opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. MaxLinear has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $28.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

