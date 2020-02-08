MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. MAXIMUS updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.95 to $4.15 EPS.

MMS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 352,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,075. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

