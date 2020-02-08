Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 537,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $349.04 million, a PE ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.