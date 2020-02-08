Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Matrix Service also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRX. Sidoti downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

MTRX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 537,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,746. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

