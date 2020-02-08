Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Matrix Service by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

