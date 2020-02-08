Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 950,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

