Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.31. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 106,227 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

About Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

