Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.68 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

