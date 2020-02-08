Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Societe Generale raised Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 183.45 ($2.41) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.90.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.