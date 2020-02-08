MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.29. 210,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

