MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.
NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.29. 210,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
