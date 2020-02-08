MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MKTX opened at $344.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.10 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

