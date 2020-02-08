Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Marcus reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marcus.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 144,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

