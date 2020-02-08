Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.50.

MFC stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.56. 4,225,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,767. The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.59 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.1694008 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,751.50. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. Insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767 over the last three months.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

