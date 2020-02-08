Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 1,058,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,341. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

