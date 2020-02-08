Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,911. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

