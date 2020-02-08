MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.
Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
