MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MannKind by 5,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

