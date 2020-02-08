Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) dropped 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 2,652,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 371,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

