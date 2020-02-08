Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) dropped 14.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 2,652,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 371,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
