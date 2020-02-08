Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

