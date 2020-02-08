Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.60 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.
Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.