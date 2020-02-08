Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

