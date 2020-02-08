MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

