MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $338.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

