MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FMX opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

