MAI Capital Management Sells 513 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

