MAI Capital Management Sells 340 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $457,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.