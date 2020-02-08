MAI Capital Management Has $292,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $167.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.