MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

