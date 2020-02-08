Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. 1,135,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,865. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

