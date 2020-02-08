MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.77. 124,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,209. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 217.37, a current ratio of 218.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -156.48.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

