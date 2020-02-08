Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-3.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.2-23.9 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Macy’s stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
