Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-3.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.2-23.9 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

