Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.
NYSE M traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.