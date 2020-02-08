Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

NYSE M traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.40. 8,701,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739,972. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

