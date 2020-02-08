M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. 487,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,877. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

