LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

