LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.79.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
