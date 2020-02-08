Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.84.

LITE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,673. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,091.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 59.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lumentum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

