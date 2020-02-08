LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of IT opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.