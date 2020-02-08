LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

