LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

